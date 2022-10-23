Kadlick’s Three Best Bets for Monday: Patriots vs. Bears Props

So now that Mac Jones will officially be back under center for the Patriots on Monday night with the Chicago Bears in town, it’s time to get into the nitty gritty of the rest of the game.

Our exclusive wagering partners at BetOnline.ag always have the best game props listed for Monday Night Football. Here are my three top game props for Patriots vs. Bears, with a pick for each:

Shortest Touchdown

Under 1.5 Yards -125

Over 1.5 Yards -105

This bet always baffles me. You would not believe how many one-yard touchdowns there are in the NFL until you actually look at box scores and focus in on goal line offenses.

That being said, I think we get a one-yard touchdown in this one. Both of these teams love to pound the rock, and pass interference in the end zone feels inevitable. Take under 1.5 yards.

The Pick: UNDER 1.5 yards -125

Chicago Bears Exact Touchdowns

1 +150

2 +225

0 +300

3 +550

4 +1600

5 +4000

6+ +8000

The Chicago Bears offense is not good at all. They have a decent run game, but their pass game is abysmal and with rain in the forecast, I think they’re going to struggle against this stout Patriots defense.

I’m talking like, no touchdowns struggle. They’ll be lucky to put up three points on Monday night.

The Pick: Zero Bears TD’s +300

Margin of Victory

New England Patriots by 1-6 Points +300

New England Patriots by 7-12 Points +375

New England Patriots by 13-18 Points +400

Chicago Bears by 1-6 Points +550

New England Patriots by 19-24 Points +1000

Chicago Bears by 7-12 Points +1200

New England Patriots by 25-30 Points +1200

New England Patriots by 31-36 Points +2000

Yet again, I’m sticking with my game prediction here that I wrote about earlier in the week (read HERE).

I think this is going to be a route. It doesn’t matter if Jones, Zappe, or Jim Plunkett are at the helm for New England. Patriots win this one 31-3.

The Pick: Patriots by 25-30 Points +1200

