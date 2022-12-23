Kadlick’s Three Best Bets for Saturday: Patriots vs. Bengals Game Props

As New England continues to try to rid itself of the disaster in the desert last weekend, they’ll have to do it while running into the buzz saw that is the Cincinnati Bengals. Joe Burrow squad has won six in a row and will try to make it seven this weekend against the Patriots.

Our exclusive wagering partners at BetOnline.ag have all of the best prop bets listed for the Christmas Eve matchup. Here are three of my favorites with a pick for each:

First Score of Game

Bengals Touchdown +175

Patriots Touchdown +250

Bengals Field Goal +315

Patriots Field Goal +350

Bengals Safety +5000

Patriots Safety +5000

Despite the wild cold front that is set to enter New England this weekend, Joe Burrow is going to have the Bengals offense cooking right from the get-go on Saturday.

Whether they receive or kick to start the game, Cincinnati will score a touchdown on their first possession – and the Patriots won’t. This is an easy +175.

The Pick: Bengals Touchdown +175

Total Field Goals

Under 3.5 Field Goals -140

Over 3.5 Field Goals +110

I do expect this game on Christmas Eve to go OVER the total of 41.5, but it’ll be because of touchdowns – not field goals.

While Nick Folk and Evan McPherson are two of the better kickers in football – the Patriots won’t give Folk enough chances to score, and the Bengals are only going to ask McPherson to kick extras points.

The Pick: UNDER 3.5 Field Goals -140

Total Touchdowns

Over 4.5 Touchdowns -120

Under 4.5 Touchdowns -110

Using my final score prediction of 31-13, OVER 4.5 touchdowns is the answer here.

Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd, and Joe Mixon each score for the Bengals, and Rhamondre Stevenson puts one into the endzone in garbage time for New England.

The Pick: OVER 4.5 Touchdowns -110

