Kadlick’s Three Best Bets for Sunday: Patriots vs. Dolphins Props

If you read my Dolphins vs. Patriots preview from Thursday, then you know that I’m not expecting much from New England on Sunday. However, that doesn’t mean the game won’t be fun to watch! Our partners at BetOnline.ag have an abundance on game props to bet on, and what better way to get through a rough game than throwing some money around on a few friendly wagers.

Here are my three favorite bets for Pats vs. Dolphins on Sunday, with a pick for each:

First Score of Game

Miami Dolphins Touchdown +180

New England Patriots Touchdown +225

New England Patriots Field Goal +325

Miami Dolphins Field Goal +350

New England Patriots Safety +5500

Miami Dolphins Safety +5500

As much as the Dolphins want to come out of the gates flying on offense, I don’t see them immediately getting in the end zone on Sunday. They’ll make some flash plays throughout the day, but it’s going to take them some time to get acclimated.

I also don’t see the Patriots scoring a touchdown right off the bat, but they can get Nick Folk into field goal range early, and they trust him enough to give him a long chance. Take Pats FG at +325.

The Pick: Patriots Field Goal +325

Team to Score Longest Field Goal

New England Patriots -115

Miami Dolphins -115

As I said, the Patriots trust Nick Folk from distance. New England has had a consistent kicker at the helm ever since the Vinatieri days, and that has continued over the last several seasons with Folk.

As for Miami, I don’t know how much McDaniel will trust kicker Jason Sanders to nail one from deep. I think with the odds being the same, the Pats are the play here.

The Pick: Patriots -115

Team to Score Longest Touchdown

Miami Dolphins -135

New England Patriots +105

This one’s easy – it’s the Dolphins.

New England does not stretch the field, at all, on offense – and I don’t see this changing on Sunday. Meanwhile, with the addition of Tyreek Hill into the Dolphins offense, I would be shocked if they don’t line up several deep shots for him.

He’s bound to haul one in.

The Pick: Dolphins -135

