Kadlick’s Three Best Bets for Sunday: Patriots vs. Lions Props

As a dedicated (and sometimes crazed) football fan, I want nothing more than to be able to watch a fourth round, former Houston Baptist and Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe sling the rock for the 1-3 Patriots this Sunday.

I say that fully understanding that a majority of you don’t. Well that’s where BetOnline.ag comes in handy. BetOnline has an abundance of game props listed every Sunday that are destined to make the game your watching more interesting. Here are my three favorites for Patriots vs. Lions on Sunday, with a pick for each:

Team to Score Longest Touchdown

New England Patriots -125

Detroit Lions EVEN

As I’ve said all week, as much as I want the Patriots to air it out with Zappe, I don’t know if that will actually happen. New England is going to play smash mouth, conservative football this weekend – especially in the red zone.

It makes zero sense to me why the Patriots are favored to score the longer TD. The Lions run a track meet offense! I’m not going to overthink what the oddsmakers are telling us here. Take Detroit.

The Pick: Lions (+100)

Will There be a TD in the First Quarter?

Yes -220

No +180

Speaking of the oddsmakers: according to the total in this game (45.5), they think it’s going to be played at the Patriots pace. Using this information, it’s going to be a slowwwwww football game on Sunday.

Does this mean their won’t be an early touchdown? Not necessarily – but +180 odds for “No” here seem to good to pass up on what will be the slowest game of the weekend.

The Pick: No (+180)

Total Points in Game

41-50 +200

31-40 +275

51-60 +325

21-30 +600

61-70 +650

71+ +1000

0-20 +2000

Though it may start slow, something tells me this game is going to pick up a bit towards the end. Like we saw last week in Green Bay, Bailey Zappe can hold his own. And like we’ve seen for four weeks with the Lions, they like to score points.

It won’t necessarily get out of hand, and I think the total will still go UNDER 45.5, but it’s not going to be like the Broncos and Colts from Thursday either. I like the 41-50 range at +200.

The Pick: 41-50 (+200)

Make sure to follow Mike on Twitter @mikekadlick, and follow @PatriotsCLNS for the latest up-to-date Patriots news!

Also be sure to check out our new sports betting Twitter account @CLNSBetting for all the latest odds and content from CLNS Media.

Use code CLNS50 for 50% off your first deposit at Betonline.ag.