Kadlick’s Three Best Bets for Thursday: Patriots vs. Bills Game Props

Both the Bills and the Patriots are playing their third game in 12 days on Thursday night, so chaos is bound to ensue between these two exhausted teams.

When there’s chaos there’s usually a betting angle, and our exclusive wagering partners at BetOnline.ag have the best props listed for Thursday’s game. Here are three of my favorites with a pick for each:

Highest Scoring Quarter

First Quarter +388

Second Quarter +153

Third Quarter +392

Fourth Quarter +182

The obvious picks in a bet like this are the second and fourth quarters – as that’s when teams are more likely to push it due to clock management. However, the value is to go against the grain.

New England and Buffalo will head into halftime to make their adjustments and come out flying to start the second half. Take the third quarter at nearly 4/1 odds.

The Pick: Third Quarter +392

Total First Downs

Over 39.5 First Downs +123

Under 39.5 First Downs -162

Thursday night is a divisional matchup with a ton of rivalry behind it. These two teams can’t stand each other, and they’re going to want to prove to the better than the other.

Having said that, I expect both offenses to be more aggressive than normal and try to show their worth – and in doing so will combine for well over 40 first downs.

The Pick: Over 39.5 First Downs +123

Josh Allen Passing Yards

Over 268.5 Yards -115

Under 268.5 Yards -115

Sorry about it, Patriots fans – but Josh Allen has this team’s number. He’s completed 71% of his passes for 1,241 yards, 13 TD, and 1 INT over his last five games against New England, and is 4-1 in that span.

He’s bound to do it again on Thursday. There’s no reason to think he won’t. Over 268.5 yards is the easiest bet of the night.

The Pick: Over 268.5 Yards -115

