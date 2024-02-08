Kadlick’s Top 5 Picks to Win Super Bowl LVIII MVP

My favorite Super Bowl bet, every year, is who will take home the MVP award. There’s just something about betting on who will be the best player, on the best team, in the biggest game of the season.

On top of the spread, moneyline, point total, and all of the exotics and specials, our exclusive wagering partners at FanDuel Sportsbook also have odds on who will win Super Bowl LVIII MVP. Here’s a look:

Odds to Win Super Bowl LVIII MVP

Patrick Mahomes +150

Brock Purdy +210

Christian McCaffrey +450

Travis Kelce +1400

Isiah Pacheco +2500

Deebo Samuel +2500

Brandon Aiyuk +5000

Rashee Rice +5000

George Kittle +7000

Nick Bosa +8000

Chris Jones +11000

Fred Warner +14000

Here are my top five picks to take home the award:

5. Chris Jones (+11000)

Defensive lineman Chris Jones has been a monster for the Chiefs since they drafted him in the second round of the 2016 draft. The 6-foot-6, 310-pound wrecking ball has tallied 75.5 sacks over the course of his eight-year career, and notched 10.5 in 2023-24 to go along with his 30 tackles and seven run stuffs.

If for some reason Sunday’s game in a low-scorer and Jones can notch a couple sacks and maybe even an interception (his first since 2018), then the 110-1 odds for him to win the MVP suddenly look pretty good.

4. Christian McCaffrey (+450)

One of the best players in Sunday’s game, Christian McCaffrey is sure to make an impact on the 49ers offense one way or another.

So why is he at No. 4? Below Brock Purdy? Simple. The last time a running back won Super Bowl MVP was back in 1998 when the Broncos beat the Packers in Super Bowl XXXII. It’s not common, but if anyone’s going to do it it’s McCaffrey.

3. Brock Purdy (+210)

Of the 25 players that have won Super Bowl MVP since Terrell Davis did so as a running back in 1998, 16 of them have been quarterbacks.

No matter how Sunday’s game goes, if the 49ers win it then it’s likely if not certain that Brock Purdy will win the award. If you think San Francisco will come out on top like the sportsbooks do (2.5-point favorites according to FanDuel), then it may be worth sprinkling their Mr. Irrelevant quarterback to win MVP at 2/1 as well.

2. Travis Kelce (+1400)

While it’s fair to say that Travis Kelce fell off a bit this regular season is a fair assessment given it was his first season under 1,000 yards receiving since 2015, the fact is: he continues to dominate in the playoffs.

The 34-year-old tight end has been incredibly efficient in the postseason, catching 23 catches on his 27 targets and hauling in all 11 of his AFC Championship Game targets last week for 116 yards and a touchdown.

If it doesn’t go to a quarterback, often time the Super Bowl MVP award goes to their top pass catcher. Kelce has a chance on Sunday.

1. Patrick Mahomes (+150)

Is there much to even explain here?

The best player in the game is my pick to win the Super Bowl MVP on Sunday. Why? Because it’s impossible to bet against the Chiefs to win the contest with him at the helm, and it’s far more likely than not that he’ll be the reason they come out victorious.

Mahomes at plus-money is too good of value to pass up.

