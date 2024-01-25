Patriots WR Kayshon Boutte Arrested for Illegal Online Sports Gambling

Patriots receiver Kayshon Boutte, 21, has turned himself in in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on a felony count of computer fraud and a misdemeanor count of gaming prohibited by persons under 21.

Boutte is accused of creating a fraudulent online gambling account, saying he was 21 or older to place these bets, and illegally gambling.

BREAKING: Former LSU player being arrested in Illegal Sports Gaming probe: https://t.co/isThHVeOBV pic.twitter.com/9i9b9JV6Zl — WAFB (@WAFB) January 25, 2024

At least 17 of these bets were on NCAA football games, including six on LSU football while he was still on the team, though he apparently never bet against himself and is not accused of throwing games.

According to WAFB, “arrangements were made for Boutte to be booked, post a $6,000 bond, and then immediately released from the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.”

The Patriots and the NFL are aware of the allegations. LSU says the school was made aware in July 2023.

Boutte was drafted by the Patriots with the 187th pick of last year’s draft. After entering 2022 as one of the nation’s most highly-touted receivers, his stock plummeted due to a poor senior season and character concerns.

The rookie caught just two passes and only appeared in five games.

