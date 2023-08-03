Rookie wide receivers for the Patriots, Demario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte, showed impressive performances on the seventh day of camp. The day’s highlight was when Douglas ‘Moss’d’ Marcus Jones, catching an underthrown deep ball. His fellow rookie from the 6th round, Kayshon Boutte, outperformed Patriots’ top cornerbacks, Christian Gonzalez and Jonathan Jones. After practice, Boutte acknowledged his rising confidence and momentum, following a slower than anticipated start. Taylor Kyles from CLNS Media weighed in on the rookies’ strong performances.
Kayshon Boutte Flashes Potential on Day 7 of Patriots Training Camp
By CLNS MediaUpdated:1 Min Read
