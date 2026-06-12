Kayshon Boutte Sees Zero 11v11 Reps at Final Minicamp Practice | Patriots Daily

FOXBORO – CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick react to Kayshon Boutte’s absence from competitive team drills today at Patriots Minicamp. Does this mean Boutte could be on his way out of Foxborough? Is there room for him in the wide receiver room? The guys break down all the possibilities for Boutte’s future.

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