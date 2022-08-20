Subscribe
KD-Jaylen STRAIGHT UP Should Be Off the Table

Mark Murphy covers the Boston Celtics for the Boston Herald. Mark joins the crew to talk about why KD doesn’t make sense for Boston, Jaylen’s love for Boston, and the wrinkles of the 2022-2023 schedule. Twitter: @Murf56


2:43 Celtics Beat is ahead of the curve


10:02 Is everyone in agreement on the roster?


19:03 We know Jaylen and Jayson love each other


27:15 Jaylen Brown is important to the Boston community

37:25 Breaking down the Celtics 2022-23 schedule


Available for download on iTunes and Stitcher on Thursday, August 18th, 2022. Celtics Beat is powered by the great people at BetOnline.AG. Get ready for football and basketball season with the promo code CLNS50 for a 50% bonus on your FIRST deposit!

