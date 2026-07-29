Kelsey Plum Trade Destinations, WNBA Growth & Sun Move to Houston

WNBA reporter Noa Dalzell brings on WNBA broadcaster Brendan Glasheen to discuss how much the league has grown since he began calling Connecticut Sun games in 2021, which players and teams have stood out more, and where Kelsey Plum could be headed, among other topics.

00:00 Intro

03:22 Evolution of the W

18:24 PrizePicks

19:49 Standouts from this season

27:00 Kelsey Plum landing spots

33:22 Sun’s struggles this season

38:14 Move to Houston

44:43 Thanks for watching!

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