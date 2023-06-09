Kendrick Bourne Open to DeAndre Hopkins Signing

Patriots Wide Receiver Kendrick Bourne was asked about the club potentially adding former All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins. In a recent report from Ian Rapaport, the New England Patriots are to meet with the recently released Arizona Cardinal next week after Hopkins meets with the Tennessee Titans. Hopkins was formerly on the Houston Texans, and coached by Bill O’Brien.

“I’m a fan of D-Hop. It would be cool ,” Kendrick Bourne told reporters “I don’t know the gist of what’s going on, but he is a great player. Anything that would help us win, I’m with.”

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles reports LIVE from Patriots OTA practice to discuss his observations.

