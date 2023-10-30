Kendrick Bourne Suffers Season-Ending ACL Tear

An MRI conducted on Monday confirmed that Kendrick Bourne, the New England Patriots’ top receiver, has suffered a torn right ACL.

This unfortunate injury abruptly concludes Bourne’s seventh NFL season, a campaign where he appeared to be on track for a career-best performance.

Bourne sustained the injury during the first play of the fourth quarter in the Patriots’ 31-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. It occurred when he caught a pass and was tackled along the right sideline by cornerback Eli Apple. Bourne remained down on the field after the play, clutching the back of his right knee.

With Bourne now sidelined, the pressing question arises: who will step up to fill the void left by his absence? CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles delves into this critical discussion.