Kendrick Perkins’ strange MJ & Lebron take

On this episode of the Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman NBA Podcast, Bob has words for Perk’s take on Lebron and Mike, plus gives a deeper look into how Michael Jordan was thought of when he was drafted. That, and much more!

