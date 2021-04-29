Kentucky Ain’t the Same

Steak Bourbon and Sports Ep. 54

Jeremy is back from his first ever barrel pick at Four Roses, and well, Kentucky is not what it used to be. On this weeks episode of Steak Bourbon & Sports Jeremy Mandel and Ari Temkin discuss Jeremy’s time in Kentucky and how it is the new Napa, what the Kentucky Bourbon Trail is like post COVID no matter who you know, Jeremys pick at Four Roses, a charcuterie lunchbox, and how bourbon directly from the barrel is so much better

Steak Bourbon and Sports with Jeremy Mandel and Ari Temkin.

2:00

Jeremy went to a unique barrel pick at Buffalo Trace.

5:30

Ari and his son use words wrong.

7:10

Kentucky and the bourbon trail are very different post COVID.

18:14

How was Jeremy’s first ever barrel pick at Four Roses?

23:50

If it’s your barrel, why cant you take it at barrel strength?

