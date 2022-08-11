Subscribe
The Garden Report

Kevin Durant Names Celtics as ‘Desired Landing Spot’

CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

A. Sherrod Blakely, Bobby Manning, Jimmy Toscano & John Zannis of The Garden Report discuss the latest rumors surrounding a trade involving Kevin Durant and the Boston Celtics.

