Kevin Durant, Suns Are Title Contenders + Did Celtics Fail at Trade Deadline?

Kevin Durant joining forces with Chris Paul & Devin Booker makes the Suns instant championship contenders but what about the rest of the Western Conference? Also, did the Celtics miss out on a big opportunity at the trade deadline & will Kyrie Irving & Luke Doncic mesh well in Dallas? Max & Josue breakdown a historic NBA Trade Deadline Day



