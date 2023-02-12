Join The Network Subscribe
Featured Videos

Kevin Durant, Suns Are Title Contenders + Did Celtics Fail at Trade Deadline?

Max & Josue breakdown a historic NBA Trade Deadline Day
CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

Kevin Durant joining forces with Chris Paul & Devin Booker makes the Suns instant championship contenders but what about the rest of the Western Conference? Also, did the Celtics miss out on a big opportunity at the trade deadline & will Kyrie Irving & Luke Doncic mesh well in Dallas? Max & Josue breakdown a historic NBA Trade Deadline Day

Go to https://HelloFresh.com/CORNBREAD65 and use code CORNBREAD65 for 65% off plus free shipping!

Start hiring RIGHT NOW with a SEVENTY-FIVE DOLLAR SPONSORED JOB CREDIT to upgrade your job post at https://Indeed.com/MAXWELL !

Go to BetOnline.ag and Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Share.

CLNS Media Network is your destination for everything sports. With some of the top writers in Boston sports, we keep you up to date with an insider scoop.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.