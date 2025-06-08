Suns Writer on Why Kevin Durant to Celtics Is Unlikely? | Big 3 NBA Podcast

On this week’s show, Sherrod Blakely and Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic discuss the recent coaching hire of the Suns, the future of Kevin Durant and possible ties to Boston, the NBA Finals, and an apology to Tyrese Halliburton.
0:00 – Welcome in Guest
2:00 – Suns Hire New Head Coach
8:50 – Future of Kevin Durant with Suns
11:33 – Future of Bradley Beal with Suns
19:40 – Potential Kevin Durant to Boston Trade
23:12 – Prizepicks
24:45 – Expectations for the Suns next season
32:40 – Takeaways from NBA Finals
43:41 – Wrapping up
