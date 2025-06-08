Suns Writer on Why Kevin Durant to Celtics Is Unlikely? | Big 3 NBA Podcast

On this week’s show, Sherrod Blakely and Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic discuss the recent coaching hire of the Suns, the future of Kevin Durant and possible ties to Boston, the NBA Finals, and an apology to Tyrese Halliburton.

0:00 – Welcome in Guest

2:00 – Suns Hire New Head Coach

8:50 – Future of Kevin Durant with Suns

11:33 – Future of Bradley Beal with Suns

19:40 – Potential Kevin Durant to Boston Trade

23:12 – Prizepicks

24:45 – Expectations for the Suns next season

32:40 – Takeaways from NBA Finals

43:41 – Wrapping up

Big 3 NBA Podcast is presented by:

Prize Picks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 when you play $5! PrizePicks, run your game! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS