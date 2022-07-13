Kevin Durant Trade Market + Are Celtics Deepest Team in the NBA?

Brian Robb of Masslive.com joins Gary from Las Vegas to discuss the latest on Kevin Durant’s trade market & the Celtics offseason moves

1:08: Where will Kevin Durant land?

3:12: Would you trade for Durant?

9:37: Brad Stevens is a great GM

12:27: Why Jaylen Brown needs to improve

14:06: Was Jayson Tatum hurt in the NBA Finals?

16:10: Grading Danny Ainge’s Rudy Gobert trade

17:31: Is James Harden done as a superstar?

