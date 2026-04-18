Key Matchups to Watch in Celtics vs 76ers

Gary Washburn and Kwani Lunis preview the Celtics’ first round series against the Philadelphia 76ers. Will it be an easy win for Boston? What are the biggest factors to watch?

0:00 – Intro

0:55 – Celtics vs 76ers Thoughts

6:00 – Experience Differences

8:20 – Coaching Matchup

10:25 – Biggest Celtics Concerns

13:48 – PrizePicks

16:10 – Vucevic’s Role

19:35 – Playoff Matchups Overview

26:30 – Wrapping Up!

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