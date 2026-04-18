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Key Matchups to Watch in Celtics vs 76ers

Gary Washburn and Kwani Lunis discuss the first round of the Celtics playoffs
CLNS MediaBy Updated:1 Min Read

Gary Washburn and Kwani Lunis preview the Celtics’ first round series against the Philadelphia 76ers. Will it be an easy win for Boston? What are the biggest factors to watch?

0:00 – Intro
0:55 – Celtics vs 76ers Thoughts
6:00 – Experience Differences
8:20 – Coaching Matchup
10:25 – Biggest Celtics Concerns
13:48 – PrizePicks
16:10 – Vucevic’s Role
19:35 – Playoff Matchups Overview
26:30 – Wrapping Up!

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