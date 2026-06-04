Knicks Take Game 1 of NBA Finals vs Spurs | Latest with Jaylen & Giannis | Garden Report

Join John Zannis and Bobby Manning as the guys react to the Knicks coming back and stealing Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs 105-95. The two recap the clutch performance from Jalen Brunson who finished the game with 30 points including a 4th quarter takeover that helped the Knicks close out the game. They also discuss the latest on Jaylen Brown, Giannis and more Celtics rumors!

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