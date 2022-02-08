Kobe Bryant and Terrell Owens: An Unlikely Friendship

Kobe Bryant and Terrell Owens. Most basketball fans wouldn’t think to put those two names together, but as the NFL superstar recently explained to Lakers legend Michael Cooper, the two legends have a lot in common. In this interview, the two icons chatted about their relationships in sports that motivated them to be the best at their game. Owens focused on Michael Jordan and especially, Kobe Bryant. TO, a known fierce competitor in his own right, drew inspiration from both Jordan and Bryant.

He also explained that the two were similar in that they were both leaders by example. “Kobe led by example and so did Michael Jordan. They were never vocal, they just let their play do the talking. And that’s what I tried to do.”

It was an interesting insight into how Bryant approached the game and it’s no wonder that Owens found so many similarities in Kobe and himself. The two may have had played different sports but their actions on the court, and field spoke volumes and in a very unspoken way, helped other players step up their game as well.

Owens speaks fondly of his relationship with Bryant saying he always felt like Kobe was there for him ever since their first meeting in 2005. From that moment forward, he says Kobe was always supportive and encouraging of his career, even offering advice when needed.

“He didn’t have to say much,” Owens said of Bryant’s approach as a competitor. “His actions spoke volumes.”

In addition to being inspired by the Lakers legend, the two became really good friends. TO said he admired Bryant for a number of reasons, including his family life and how well-rounded he was in all facets of life.

“Kobe would always talk to me about parenting,” Owens said during an interview on Showtime Podcast with Coop. “He always said it’s not just about going to work and providing for your family, but you have to be a part of their lives as well.”

It’s clear that the respect was mutual between these two sports icons and while Kobe Bryant has now left us, TO will always share memories an amazing friendship. As time passes by, Kobe Bryant continues to inspire and drive stories all over the web. Kobe left us too soon but through sports legends like Michael Cooper bringing on guests in the sports world, we find out the love for Kobe continues to this day.

Something tells me that won’t be changing any time soon and, for that, we are very lucky.

