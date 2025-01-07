Kraft Takes Blame for Mayo Firing + Patriots Request to Interview Ben Johnson | Patriots Daily

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick go live for another must-watch episode of Patriots Daily. They discuss Robert Kraft’s press conference on Black Monday, where the Patriots’ owner addressed the firing of head coach Jerod Mayo and took responsibility for the team’s struggles this season.

The conversation also covers the Patriots’ coaching search, including their request to interview Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. Taylor and Mike analyze whether Johnson is the right fit for New England and discuss the growing speculation around Mike Vrabel as a potential candidate to return to the franchise as head coach.

