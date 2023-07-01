Kristaps Porzingis Agrees to 2-Year $60 million Extension with Celtics

Join Bobby Manning and John Zannis as they dive into the details of Kristaps Porzingis’ new contract extension. The $60 million, two-year deal cements Porzingis’ position with the Boston Celtics through to 2026, starting next season. In the previous season, Porzingis had a career year boasting impressive averages of 23.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks in 65 games. Was it a good move? Bobby and John discuss!

