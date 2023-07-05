Kristaps Porzingis Compliments the Jays Well w/ David Aldridge

David Aldridge covers the Washington Wizards for The Athletic and is a sideline reporter for Turner Sports. David joins the program to discuss Kristaps Porzingis’ fit in Boston, how the Celtics offense looks with a new weapon, and what to make of all of the Damian Lillard drama. Twitter: @davidaldridgedc

Available for download on iTunes and Spotify on Sunday, July 2nd, 2023.



2:43 Boston HAD to shake things up

11:36 How Porzingis makes the Celtics harder to guard

21:13 KP is elite at the rim

31:20 What is the hold up with Jaylen’s contract?

