Kristaps Porzingis Injured Again: Time for Concern?

Bobby Manning and Noa Dalzell react to the latest setback for the Celtics big man
CLNS Media

BOSTON — Bobby Manning and Noa Dalzell react to Kristaps Porzingis picking up another injury on Christmas Day, this time what appeared to be a sprained ankle. The big man didn’t return in the second half after initially trying to push through. With injuries becoming a frequent problem for KP, should the Celtics start to worry?

