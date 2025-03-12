Kristaps Porzingis Misses Eighth Straight Game with Illness Against Thunder

BOSTON — Kristaps Porziņģis was present at Celtics shootaround on Wednesday before missing his seventh straight game and eight overall with an illness against the Thunder on Wednesday. Boston corrected his status from doubtful to questionable on Tuesday, an upgrade from his doubtful status entering the Lakers game.

Porziņģis returned to the building across recent nights while his absence from the floor continued for six straight games through Monday’s win over the Jazz. He initially missed the Celtics’ win on Feb. 25 at Toronto with an illness before he played in their loss at Detroit one night later. On Friday, before the Lakers game, he responded to a comment on Instagram indicating that he would play on Saturday before sitting out again.

It’s unclear whether one condition or symptom kept him from action across that entire stretch, but Joe Mazzulla said before Monday’s game that he was getting close in his recovery. Hours later, Porziņģis tweeted a more ominous outlook on the situation during the game.

“I have been dealing with some viral illness that we haven’t been able to fully identify yet,” he wrote on X. “I am recovering and getting better. But still working my way back to full (strength) to help this team. Thanks for support and I’m hoping for a healthy return soon.”

Porziņģis warmed up before Celtics-Lakers on Saturday, but did not on Monday, only briefly appearing in the locker room before the game. While doctors have tried to assess every possible option throughout his recovery, the unknown nature of his viral illness isn’t unusual. Tests may not identify them beyond those where they’re available, such as with the flu or COVID-19. The Celtics’ injury report has indicated that the illness is non-COVID.

Porziņģis tried ramp-up throughout the week before reporting fatigue. On Wednesday, the team downgraded him to out over one hour before tip-off shortly after Mazzulla spoke. Porziņģis has not talked to the media during that absence, though Sam Hauser expressed some hope that the big man could join the Celtics on the floor soon.

“I mean, he’s been around, he’s doing better,” Hauser said on Monday. “Hopefully we can see him Wednesday, if not then hopefully the next game after that, but just hoping he’s doing alright. I think he is. He seems like he’s coming around, so that’s exciting for us.”