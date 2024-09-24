Kristaps Porzingis Recovering Well From Surgery but No Timeline for Return

BOSTON — Brad Stevens said the Celtics have been encouraged by Kristaps Porzingis’ recovery from offseason leg surgery, and even surprised by his progression from his torn medial retinaculum in Game 2 of the Finals. Porzingis told ESPN that he expects to return in December, in line with the team’s 5-6 month recovery announcement in June. Due to the rare nature of the injury, Stevens declined to place a timeline on it on Tuesday.

Luke Kornet (wrist) and Xavier Tillman Sr. (knee) also underwent procedures following the Finals. Kornet suffered a wrist sprain during the east finals against Indiana and Tillman dealt with knee swelling between his time in Memphis and Boston last year. They’re ready to begin training camp on Wednesday.

Al Horford, Kornet, Tillman and Neemias Queta will fill the center depth behind Porzingis to begin the season following the latter three’s agreements to return to Boston in free agency.