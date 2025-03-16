Kristaps Porzingis Returns in Celtics Win vs Nets | Garden Report Postgame

Kristaps Porzingis returned after an eight-game absence to score 24 points, including 14 in the fourth quarter, helping the Celtics beat the Nets 115-113.
On The Garden Report Postgame Show, Noa Dalzell, Bobby Manning, and Celtics Beat’s Evan Valenti break down Porzingis’ performance, Jrue Holiday’s recent play, and Payton Pritchard’s record-setting achievement for most three-pointers off the bench in a season.
0:00 – Celtics beat Nets
12:10 – Importance of Porzingis
26:44 – Jrue’s High Usage
30:00 – Ball Movement Focus
34:00 – Holiday’s Importance
35:48 – Pritchard’s Record
52:20 – Porzingis’ Recovery
1:03:42 – Jrue’s Offensive Role
1:07:10 – Closing Out Games
1:11:57 – Noa joins
1:18:12 – Upcoming Game Preview
The Garden Report on CLNS Media is Powered by:
💰 Prize Picks – https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS
Download the app today and use Code CLNS when you sign up & Get $50 instantly when you play $5!