Kristaps Porzingis Returns in Celtics Win vs Nets | Garden Report Postgame

Kristaps Porzingis returned after an eight-game absence to score 24 points, including 14 in the fourth quarter, helping the Celtics beat the Nets 115-113.

On The Garden Report Postgame Show, Noa Dalzell, Bobby Manning, and Celtics Beat’s Evan Valenti break down Porzingis’ performance, Jrue Holiday’s recent play, and Payton Pritchard’s record-setting achievement for most three-pointers off the bench in a season.

0:00 – Celtics beat Nets

12:10 – Importance of Porzingis

26:44 – Jrue’s High Usage

30:00 – Ball Movement Focus

34:00 – Holiday’s Importance

35:48 – Pritchard’s Record

52:20 – Porzingis’ Recovery

1:03:42 – Jrue’s Offensive Role

1:07:10 – Closing Out Games

1:11:57 – Noa joins

1:18:12 – Upcoming Game Preview

