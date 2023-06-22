Kristaps Porzingis to Celtics: Potential Impact and Implications

In an impromptu episode of The Garden Report Podcast, hosts John Zannis and Bobby Manning respond to the breaking news of a potential blockbuster trade sending Kristaps Porzingis to the Boston Celtics. This sudden development, reported by insider Shams Charania, could dramatically change Boston’s strategies and roster dynamics.

The hosts delve into a detailed analysis of Porzingis’s unique on-court skills and how they might enhance the Celtics’ game. They also tackle the intriguing aspect of Porzingis’s $36M player option, exploring its potential impacts on the Celtics’ cap space and future team-building decisions.

Tune in for this urgent, in-depth discussion on the Celtics’ potential future with Porzingis, and the ripple effects this could have on the NBA title picture.

You can also listen and Subscribe to the Garden Report Postgame Show on iTunes, Spotify & Stitcher as we go LIVE after every Celtics game. Watch the show LIVE after every game by subscribing to our YouTube Channels @CelticsCLNS & @CLNSMEDIA!

Trending Celtics Assistant Coach Hires a Success but now Joe Mazzulla Must Grow



Episode Timeline:

0:00 – Intro

0:30 – Kristaps Porzingis getting traded to Celtics?

22:00 – Why this could be awesome

Please fill out and submit this form to see if you qualify for a free PHENOMENAL t-shirt: https://form.jotform.com/223465547726060

Sponsors:

Factor: Fuel up fast with ready-to-eat meals delivered straight to your door. Visit https://factormeals.com/GARDEN50 to get 50% off your first box!

Athletic Greens: Boost your immune system with a FREE 1-year supply of Vitamin D & 5 FREE travel packs with your first purchase! Visit https://athleticgreens.com/GARDEN.

FanDuel Sportsbook: Get a NO SWEAT FIRST BET up to $1000 when you visit https://FanDuel.com/BOSTON! See full terms at fanduel.com/sportsbook.

21+ and present in MA. First online real money wager only. $10 Deposit req. Refund issued as non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at fanduel.com/sportsbook. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800)-327-5050 for 24/7 support. Play it smart from the start! GameSenseMA.com or call 1-800-GAM-1234.

#Celtics #Boston #NBA