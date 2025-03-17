Close Menu
Kristaps Porzingis's amazing return a great sign for Celtics | You Got Boston w/ Noa Dalzell

Celtics reporter Noa Dalzell discusses her biggest takeaways from the team’s two-game roadtrip in Miami and Brooklyn — diving into Kristaps Porzingis’s return from a lengthy illness, Jrue Holiday’s impactful 48 hours, and the latest on Jaylen Brown, who left the game early with back spasms. Plus, she discusses how Payton Pritchard’s season is somehow still going under the radar, despite the recognition he’s received.

0:00 – Welcome

4:00 – Jrue Holiday shines vs Miami

13:4 – Resting guys to keep them fresh is critical to the postseason

16:52 – Prizepicks

21:35 – Jaylen Brown struggles vs Thunder

29:45 – Jayson Tatum performance vs Thunder

41:20 – Acknowledging Al Horford’s greatness

47:23 – Wrapping up

