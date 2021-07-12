Kurt Busch Wins, Busch Brothers Duel in Atlanta

By
Bryan Nicodemus
-
39
0
Kurt Busch won the Quaker State 400 from Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday afternoon to pick up his first win of the season and lock himself into the Playoffs.

It was a dominant performance by both Busch brothers, as Kurt and Kyle combined to lead 235 of 260 laps.

Kurt led a race-high 144 laps, but he found himself behind his brother following the final green-flag pit stop.  It looked as thought Kyle would run away with the victory, but he struggled to get through lapped traffic.

Ross Chastain, Kurt’s teammate, was able to hold Kyle up through Turn 4.  Kurt took the lead for good and was able to hold off Kyle to pick up the victory.

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Kurt said he enjoyed winning on Atlanta’s old surface one last time before a repave begins in the coming weeks.

“What a genuine, awesome, old-school racetrack,” Kurt said.  “I just asked the track today, ‘last time today on your old asphalt if I could have an old guy win.’”

The victory locks Kurt into the Playoffs and moves him off of the cutline.

Kurt said he was glad to get a victory during a season where they haven’t had the fastest car every weekend.

“This has been one of those years,” Kurt said.  “I knew we’d have our back up against the wall with trying to get above the cutoff line and race hard and race smart.”

Kyle said the handling went away on his car as the final run went on, and that allowed his brother to pull away.

“We just didn’t have enough front end with laps on tires,” Kyle said.  “Had everything I had there early, then just smoked it behind the 42 [of Chastain].”

“Had one valiant effort off of 2, but just didn’t have enough momentum to drag him down and make him go high in 3 and 4.  After that, the tires were smoked.”

Unofficial results:

  1. Kurt Busch
  2. Kyle Busch
  3. Martin Truex Jr.
  4. Alex Bowman
  5. Ryan Blaney
  6. Tyler Reddick
  7. Chase Elliott
  8. Christopher Bell
  9. Matt DiBenedetto
  10. Brad Keselowski
  11. Kevin Harvick
  12. Austin Dillon
  13. Denny Hamlin
  14. Bubba Wallace
  15. Chase Briscoe
  16. Chris Buescher
  17. Cole Custer
  18. Kyle Larson
  19. Joey Logano
  20. William Byron
  21. Ross Chastain
  22. Corey LaJoie
  23. Aric Almirola
  24. Erik Jones
  25. Ryan Preece
  26. Anthony Alfredo
  27. Michael McDowell
  28. Ryan Newman
  29. Justin Haley
  30. BJ McLeod
  31. Garrett Smithley
  32. Bayley Currey
  33. Cody Ware
  34. Josh Bilicki
  35. Quin Houff
  36. Daniel Suarez
  37. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

