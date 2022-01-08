Kyle Dugger (Hand) Ruled OUT vs Dolphins

On Friday the Patriots ruled out DB Kyle Dugger (hand) for Sunday’s game against Miami while WR Nelson Agholor is good to go after clearing concussion protocol.

New England has 9 players that are officially questionable for Sunday. That includes David Andrew (Shoulder), Christian Barmore (Knee), Cody Davis, (Wrist), Nick Folk (Left Knee), Damien Harris (Hamstring), Dont’a Hightower (Knee), Jakobi Meyers (Thigh), Adrian Phillips (Knee) and Isaiah Wynn (Hip).

