Kyle Dugger Remains On COVID-19 List & Quinn Nordin Signed to Practice Squad

The Patriots prepare for the Buffalo Bills in Week 13 and on Friday RB J.J. Taylor and S Kyle Dugger remain absent from practice and on the COVID-19 List.

Outside missing Taylor and Duffer the Patriots had no other players on the active 53-man roster miss practice with 8 players listed as limited participation.

On Wednesday the Patriots waived rookie kicker Quinn Nordin and on Friday they signed him to the practice squad.

