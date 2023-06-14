    Subscribe
    Kyles: Patriots Defense Flexes Versatility On Day 2 of Minicamp

    FOXBORO — CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles discusses his observations after Day 2 of New England Patriots minicamp.

    “There’s definitely a ton of mixing and matching going on on defense with Safety lining up in the slot, deep in the box pretty much all over. It’s going to be tough for offenses to keep up.”

