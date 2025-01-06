Kyles: Patriots Firing Jerod Mayo Was the Right Decision

FOXBORO — The Patriots have parted ways with head coach Jerod Mayo after just one season, following a disappointing 2024-2025 campaign. Reporting live from outside Gillette Stadium, CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick break down the implications of this major move and discuss why it was the right decision for the future of the franchise.

