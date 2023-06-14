Kyles: Patriots Should Sign DeAndre Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins is reportedly set for a two-day visit with the Patriots this week. Is he a good fit?

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles takes a look at New England’s current Wide Receiver depth chart and discusses why they could benefit from a proven veteran like Hopkins.

“It’s tough to overlook how thin the Patriots have been a wide receiver Kendrick Bourne and DeVante Parker have been the only real fixtures at the receiver position with the offense relying more on 12 personnel because of how few receivers they have,”

After Day 2 of minicamp, @tkyles39 weighs in on the #Patriots wide receiver room looking thin, and what may happen with DeAndre Hopkins scheduled to visit soon 👀🏈☢️ ⚡by @FDSportsbook pic.twitter.com/mTIEKUUGfN — Patriots on CLNS (@PatriotsCLNS) June 13, 2023

