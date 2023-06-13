Kyles: Patriots Show Shades of 2011 Offense (sort of)

FOXBORO — CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles discusses his observations after Day 1 of New England Patriots minicamp.

“One of the biggest observations from today’s session was how similar to the 2011 offense the Patriots seemed to look. There were a lot of 2 Tight End sets and a lot of underneath throws that mimic that death by 1000 approach we saw during [Bill] O’Brien’s last time in New England.”

👻 Two big absences in the trenches ✂️ Shades of the 2011 Patriots offense (sort of) ✏️ Clarity on the CB3 completion Here are my observations from day one of Patriots mandatory minicamp https://t.co/KXuTrjUri0 — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) June 12, 2023

