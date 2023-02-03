Kyrie Irving Requests Trade From Nets – Where Is He Off to Next?

Death, taxes, and Kyrie Irving trying to squeeze his way out of an NBA franchise.

The 8x All-Star and troubled point guard has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. If dealt, it would be Irving’s third stop since 2017.

Our partners at BetOnline.ag have the latest odds on where Kyrie will land if he’s ultimately traded. You can check them out here:

Kyrie Irving Next Team (If Not Nets)

Los Angeles Lakers +175

Miami Heat +350

Dallas Mavericks +375

Los Angeles Clippers +375

Chicago Bills +650

Atlanta Hawks +750

Utah Jazz +800

Minnesota Timberwolves +1400

Sacremento Kings +1600

Boston Celtics +10000

Irving’s brass has told the franchise that he prefers to be moved ahead of the February 9th trade deadline, or will ultimately leave in free agency this offseason.

After a turbulent 1-5 start that concluded in the firing of head coach Steve Nash, Brooklyn found their way through the first half of the season. The Nets are now 31-20 through their first 51 games, and stand in third place in the Atlantic division behind Boston and Philadelphia. This is apparently not sufficient enough for Irving.

After their 139-96 loss to the Celtics on Wednesday night, Kyrie told the media, “As a competitor, I’m not going to stop until I figure out what this methodology is to the Boston Celtics right now.” That methodology is apparently finding a new team.

According to Shams Charania, the Lakers, Suns, and Mavericks have emerged as potential suitors for Irving, and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that Irving “has maintained interest in the Lakers“.

LA feels like the obvious fit. He would have the chance to rekindle with his former Cavaliers teammate LeBron James and help out a struggling Lakers team that is just 25-28 so far this season.

The Mavericks, who “have had a reluctance to make significant offers of assets for Irving” according to ESPN, also could make some sense. They have arguably the best player in the NBA in Luka Doncic, and are 28-25, but could use that extra boost of starpower if they want to seriously contend in the Western Conference.

At the end of the day, there’s one thing we know for sure. He’ll never be a member of the Celtics (+10000). We went through that song and dance already in Boston, and thankfully will never be in the market for his services again.

