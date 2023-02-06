Kyrie Irving Traded, and How It Impacts Boston

On Friday, Kyrie Irving rocked the NBA by requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets after contract negotiations went sour. Not even three days later, it has been reported that Kyrie Irving has been traded to the Dallas Mavericks to play alongside Luka Doncic. It’s since been reported that Joe Tsai, owner of the Brooklyn Nets, refused to deal Irving to his preferred destination, the Los Angeles Lakers. The Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns were also in the mix for the star guard’s services before being dealt to the Mavs.

Was it a fair trade for both sides? How does the trade return for Kyrie impact the trade market and asking prices as the deadline approaches? What happens to Kevin Durant now, and how does this impact the Celtics and the rest of the Eastern Conference?

Join Vitamin C’s with Adam Taylor and Tim Sheils as they discuss all of that and more following yesterday’s breaking news!

Digging the content? Subscribe to Vitamin C’s for more!!

YouTube – https://YouTube.com/adamtaylornba

Apple Audio- https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/vitamin-cs/id1655573571

Spotify Audio- https://open.spotify.com/show/6E60A4sSARlEZAuzgA22DJ?si=P8HxgssMRUunuS217TJ6Xg

Celtics All Access is on DISCORD! You should join too to stay in touch with the guys, get alerted on special announcements, participate in giveaways and tons of other cool stuff! → https://discord.gg/xTdFj6xFHs

You can also listen and Subscribe to the Garden Report Postgame Show on iTunes, Spotify & Stitcher as we go LIVE after every Celtics game. Watch the show LIVE after every game by subscribing to our YouTube Channel!

Visit https://athleticgreens.com/GARDEN for a FREE 1 year supply of of immune-supporting Vitamin D & 5 FREE travel packs with your first purchase!

The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Go to https://HelloFresh.com/GARDEN21 and use code GARDEN21 for 21 free meals plus free shipping