Kyrie Irving’s Return + Are the Bulls & Grizzlies For Real?

Bob, Jeff & Gary discuss Kyrie Irving’s return to the Nets, if the Chicago Bulls & Memphis Grizzlies legitimate playoff threats and the most entertaining finals matchup.

1:08 Kyrie Irving Returning

11:42 Are the Bulls & Grizzlies legitimate playoff threats?

20:30 First to double digit losses: Warriors or Suns

23:10 Most entertaining finals matchups

25:38 Rajon Rondo’s Career

The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

NBA fans, we know the ups and downs of a season can stress you out. So checkout the Calm app! Go to https://calm.com/scribe and take advantage of a 40% discount on a Calm premium subscription. Calm is the only application that has PROVEN results in assisting people with meditation, relaxation and anxiety relief.

Visit https://Linkedin.com/SCRIBE to post your first job for free! LinkedIn Jobs helps you find the candidates you want to talk to, faster. Did you know every week, nearly 40 million job seekers visit LinkedIn.