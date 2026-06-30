LA Sparks Insight: Kelsey Plum, Cameron Brink, Struggles this Season

WNBA reporter Noa Dalzell brings on Edwin Garcia, who covers the Los Angeles Sparks for Swish Appeal. Edwin discusses Kelsey Plum’s MVP-level play and recent injury, how Nneka Ogwumike and Dearica Hamby have performed this season, and Cameron Brink’s contributions in her third year. Then, an interview with Toronto Tempo rookie Laura Juskaite.
00:00 Intro
01:13 PrizePicks
02:53 Welcome, Edwin!
03:53 How the Sparks season has gone so far
06:55 How many of the issues are on defense?
09:12 Is Lynne Roberts in the hot seat?
11:34 Kelsey Plum’s season, why Edwin voted for her as an All-Star starter
17:31 Cameron Brink’s season
20:37 One player going under the radar
22:24 Thanks, Edwin!
22:39 Laura Juskaite joins!
23:11 Laura’s journey to the WNBA
26:03 Differences in the WNBA vs overseas
26:41 Being a 28-year-old rookie, playing in Toronto
28:44 Finding out she made the roster
30:08 Playing for Sandy Brondello
30:51 Going up against WNBA greats
31:54 Playing with Marina Mabrey, her 53-point game
33:23 Tempo’s expectations
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