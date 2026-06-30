LA Sparks Insight: Kelsey Plum, Cameron Brink, Struggles this Season

WNBA reporter Noa Dalzell brings on Edwin Garcia, who covers the Los Angeles Sparks for Swish Appeal. Edwin discusses Kelsey Plum’s MVP-level play and recent injury, how Nneka Ogwumike and Dearica Hamby have performed this season, and Cameron Brink’s contributions in her third year. Then, an interview with Toronto Tempo rookie Laura Juskaite.

00:00 Intro

01:13 PrizePicks

02:53 Welcome, Edwin!

03:53 How the Sparks season has gone so far

06:55 How many of the issues are on defense?

09:12 Is Lynne Roberts in the hot seat?

11:34 Kelsey Plum’s season, why Edwin voted for her as an All-Star starter

17:31 Cameron Brink’s season

20:37 One player going under the radar

22:24 Thanks, Edwin!

22:39 Laura Juskaite joins!

23:11 Laura’s journey to the WNBA

26:03 Differences in the WNBA vs overseas

26:41 Being a 28-year-old rookie, playing in Toronto

28:44 Finding out she made the roster

30:08 Playing for Sandy Brondello

30:51 Going up against WNBA greats

31:54 Playing with Marina Mabrey, her 53-point game

33:23 Tempo’s expectations

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