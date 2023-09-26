BREAKING: Lamar Stevens Signs w/ Celtics

On the latest episode of the “Celtics Beat” podcast, Adam and Evan address the Malcolm Brogdon story, everyone working out in Boston, and the breaking news of Lamar Stevens signing with the team.

Timeline:

3:15 Brogdon story has gotten out of control

10:08 Could Malcolm still be traded?

21:03 Pierce and Tatum working out together

25:31 Lamar Stevens breaking news!

