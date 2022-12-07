Happy 66th Birthday Larry Bird! Here’s 66 Minutes of Rare Highlights

December 7 is most known for Pearl Harbor Day and, in Boston, Larry Bird’s birthday.

On this date in 1956 a legend was born in Indiana. Some 21 years later he would be drafted by Red Auerbach and the Boston Celtics. Bird would go on to become one of Boston’s, a city lush with sports heroes, best loved champions.

To celebrate Larry Bird’s birthday we decided to put together this 66 minute highlight reel from all eras of his career. These aren’t the dvd/vhs highlights you’ve been watching your whole life, we dug deep for rare moments and spectacular, often forgotten plays. Because NBA fans adore a good Larry Bird story, we peppered in some of the basketball stars and coaches that played with him, and against him. Enjoy 1 hour & 6 minutes of Larry-Legend on his 66TH birthday.

THE Quintessential Larry Bird Playlist from CLNS’ NBA History Channel: