Life on the Road with Larry Bird and the 1980’s Boston Celtics

In this video, Dan Shaughnessy of the Boston Globe will be giving us an audio preview of his book “I Wish It Lasted Forever: Life with the Larry Bird Celtics.” The book takes readers on a nostalgic trip back to the 1980s, when the Boston Celtics dominated the NBA, led by the legendary Larry Bird.

Shaughnessy, a sports journalist who covered the team during that era, provides an insider’s look into the locker room dynamics, the players’ personalities, and the intense rivalries with other teams. He offers a behind-the-scenes account of the players’ lives on the road, from their pre-game rituals to their post-game celebrations.

Through interviews with Bird, his teammates, and coaches, Shaughnessy paints a vivid picture of the camaraderie and competitive spirit that made the Celtics so successful. He also delves into the personal lives of the players, including their struggles with injuries, family issues, and the pressures of fame.

Overall, “I Wish It Lasted Forever” is a must-read for any basketball fan or anyone who wants to relive the glory days of the NBA. Join us as we dive into this captivating book and explore the legacy of the Larry Bird Celtics.

