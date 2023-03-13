    Subscribe
    NBA History

    Life on the Road with Larry Bird and the 1980’s Boston Celtics

    In this video, Dan Shaughnessy of the Boston Globe will be giving us an audio preview of his book "I Wish It Lasted Forever: Life with the Larry Bird Celtics." The book takes readers on a nostalgic trip back to the 1980s, when the Boston Celtics dominated the NBA, led by the legendary Larry Bird.
    Nick GelsoBy Updated:2 Mins Read

    In this video, Dan Shaughnessy of the Boston Globe will be giving us an audio preview of his book “I Wish It Lasted Forever: Life with the Larry Bird Celtics.” The book takes readers on a nostalgic trip back to the 1980s, when the Boston Celtics dominated the NBA, led by the legendary Larry Bird.

     

    This short film is powered by FanDuel. Go to here to claim your $200 offer, when you deposit $5

     

     

    Shaughnessy, a sports journalist who covered the team during that era, provides an insider’s look into the locker room dynamics, the players’ personalities, and the intense rivalries with other teams. He offers a behind-the-scenes account of the players’ lives on the road, from their pre-game rituals to their post-game celebrations.

    Trending
    Jaylen Brown Stresses Fewer Threes as Celtics Beat Cavaliers

    Through interviews with Bird, his teammates, and coaches, Shaughnessy paints a vivid picture of the camaraderie and competitive spirit that made the Celtics so successful. He also delves into the personal lives of the players, including their struggles with injuries, family issues, and the pressures of fame.

    Overall, “I Wish It Lasted Forever” is a must-read for any basketball fan or anyone who wants to relive the glory days of the NBA. Join us as we dive into this captivating book and explore the legacy of the Larry Bird Celtics.

     

    Check out Dan Shaugnessy’s Book, “I Wish it Lasted Forever: Life with the Larry Bird Celtics” here

     

    This segment was taken courtesy of the Cedric Maxwell Podcast. To hear the full episode, go here

    Share.

    Pioneer and award-winning podcaster, Nick Gelso founded the CLNS Media Network in 2009. Spearheads the network’s sales, business development initiatives by day, while moonlighting as an NBA personality on game-nights at TD Garden in Boston.

    Related Posts

    Comments are closed.