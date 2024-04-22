Larry Bird Reunites with Kevin McHale, Cedric Maxwell and Robert Parish

Showing 1 of 1

BOSTON — CLNS Media’s Josue Pavon and Nick Gelso provide exclusive coverage from the 1984 Celtics reunion featuring Larry Bird, Cedric Maxwell, Robert Parish, and Kevin McHale. The legendary Celtics players gathered for the grand opening of Dick’s House of Sport at Prudential Center. Tune in for a detailed report from the event.

Well, it only took 39 years for the original BIG FOUR to reunite. The 40th Anniversary of Cedric Maxwell putting his teammates on his back and Larry Bird’s first NBA Finals MVP award has brought these once strained NBA legends back together.

The Boston Celtics traded Cedric Maxwell to the Los Angeles Clippers for Bill Walton in 1985. With the excepti0n of the annual east coast trip to Boston to face his former team, Max has been exiled. In 1997 Cornbread would return to Boston as a broadcaster for the Celtics and he never left.

For Bird, Parish and McHale, the distance has seemed further. An occasional visit to Boston has brought Bird back. McHale’s been back as a coach and Chief appears at most major franchise events. However, this is the first time ALL FOUR will be together again, in Boston, on the eve of the NBA Playoffs in which their former team is considered the favorite to bring home banner 18.

Below you can find a virtual tour of the event courtesy of CLNS.