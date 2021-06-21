Larson Continues to Dominate, Wins in NASCAR’s Return to Nashville

Kyle Larson won the Ally 400 in NASCAR’s return to Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday afternoon.

Larson turned in another dominant performance on Sunday, and led a race-high 264 laps on his way to victory lane.

Larson was tasked with saving fuel over the final 70 laps, after a late pit stop forced many of the leaders to save almost 10 laps of fuel.  Larson quickly got out to a large lead, and he was able to save enough fuel over the final run.

Larson said his car was fast enough that he only had to defend the lead on restarts.

“We never really had to run behind people,” Larson said.  “If one of my teammates had gotten out front, it probably would have been hard to pass them.”

The victory was Larson’s third in a row, in addition to his win in last weekend’s All-Star Race.

Larson said his team brought another strong car to continue his dominant summer.

“The Valvoline Chevrolet was really good,” Larson said.  “Our pit crew did an awesome job again…I just hope we can keep it going.”

Ross Chastain was the highest-finishing driver who pitted under the final stop to top-off on fuel, and he finished second.  After he got around the other leaders who were saving fuel, he was still five seconds behind Larson and ran out of laps to catch the eventual winner.

Unofficial results:

  1. Kyle Larson
  2. Ross Chastain
  3. William Byron
  4. Aric Almirola
  5. Kevin Harvick
  6. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  7. Daniel Suarez
  8. Kurt Busch
  9. Christopher Bell
  10. Joey Logano
  11. Kyle Busch
  12. Austin Dillon
  13. Chase Elliott
  14. Ryan Newman
  15. Alex Bowman
  16. Corey LaJoie
  17. Michael McDowell
  18. Anthony Alfredo
  19. Tyler Reddick
  20. Erik Jones
  21. Bubba Wallace
  22. Denny Hamlin
  23. Martin Truex Jr.
  24. Brad Keselowski
  25. Matt DiBenedetto
  26. Garrett Smithley
  27. Josh Bilicki
  28. JJ Yeley
  29. BJ McLeod
  30. Joey Gase
  31. Cole Custer
  32. Chase Briscoe
  33. Ryan Preece
  34. Chad Finchum
  35. David Starr
  36. Justin Haley
  37. Chris Buescher
  38. Ryan Blaney
  39. Quin Houff

