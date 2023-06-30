    Subscribe
    Latest DeAndre Hopkins News + Other Free Agent Targets

    Join 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Alex Barth and Pat Pulpit’s Brian Hines on another LIVE episode of Patriots Beat! The guys react to the latest news on DeAndre Hopkins, Dalvin Cook Buzz and other free agents on the market!

