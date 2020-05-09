Latest Gambling Odds Fight Card for UFC 249 Ferguson vs. Gaethje

Some actual sports action on US soil tonight as UFC 249 takes center stage amid the covid pandemic.

The evenings main event features an interim lightweight belt match between Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje, with the winner getting a shot at Khabib Nurmagomedov.

UFC 249 betting odds according to BetOnline.ag currently list Tony “El Cucuy” Ferguson as the -200 favorite to win the fight outright. Ferguson enters the fight riding a 12-fight winning streak.

Another big attraction on the main card, former NFL player Greg Hardy. The former All-Pro defensive end has been a mixed bag as a fighter and has a questionable reputation with his past domestic violence allegations which ended his NFL career.

Here’s some other odds on UFC’s stacked main card.

UFC 249 Main Card (ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET)

Tony Ferguson -200 (bet $200 to win $100) vs. Justin Gaethje +170 (bet $100 to win $70), interim lightweight championship.

+170 (bet $100 to win $70), interim lightweight championship. Henry Cejudo (c) -202 vs. Dominick Cruz +172, bantamweight championship

(c) -202 vs. Dominick Cruz +172, bantamweight championship Francis Ngannou -255 vs. Jair Rozenstruik +215

-255 vs. +215 Calvin Kattar -270 vs. Jeremy Stephens +230

-270 vs. Jeremy Stephens +230 Greg Hardy -220 vs. Yorgan De Castro +185

Prelims (ESPN at 8 p.m. ET)

Anthony Pettis -147 vs. Donald Cerrone +127

-147 vs. Donald +127 Fabricio Werdum -305 vs. Aleksei Oleinik +255

+255 Carla Esparza -145 vs. Michelle Waterson +125

-145 vs. Michelle +125 Vicente Luque -255 vs. Niko Price +215

