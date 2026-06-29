Latest Jaylen Brown Rumors and Celtics Make Roster Decisions

Celtics reporter Noa Dalzell discusses the Celtics’ decision to extend Neemias Queta. Noa discusses the details of the contract, as well as other looming contract decisions and how the Celtics approached team options.
0:00 – Intro
0:15 – Team options deadline explained
2:35 – Who to actually expect back in Boston next season
3:35 – Neemias Queta breakdown (career-high 76 games)
4:28 – Banton’s role & extension possibility
5:15 – Why the Celtics will try to extend Queta
6:15 – Two-way contract picture (Dylan Mitchell, Amari Williams)
9:21 – PrizePicks
11:01 – What we know about the Jaylen Brown situation right now
11:41 – Breaking down what Boston could realistically get in a trade
12:04 – The Ja Morant–Portland trade and what it means for Jaylen
14:16 – Brad Stevens’ dilemma: loyalty vs. a title window
14:50 – Understanding Jaylen’s perspective and frustration
15:29 – What’s been offered, and where things stand
16:13 – Portland’s move and its ripple effects
16:37 – The real question: can Boston win a title with this core?
17:17 – Reading between the lines of Jaylen’s comments
17:54 – Final analysis and what comes next
19:00 – Outro
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